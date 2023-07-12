State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,015 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Marriott International worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Shares of MAR opened at $191.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.70 and a 52-week high of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.