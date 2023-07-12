State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 366 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $476.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.25 and its 200-day moving average is $443.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $482.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

