State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 579 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $351.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

