State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 1.6% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in State Street by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. 1,027,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

