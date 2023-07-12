Status Price Up 0.2% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $94.14 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019505 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,340.97 or 1.00036965 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02518211 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $6,866,285.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

