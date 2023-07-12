Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388 over the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

