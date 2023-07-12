Stelco (TSE:STLC) Shares Up 1.2%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.11 and last traded at C$44.43. 88,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 183,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.25.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.25%.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.