Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 21,361 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 9.6% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,816,000 after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 216,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,270. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

