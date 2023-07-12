Stevens Capital Partners Buys 489 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,507. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

