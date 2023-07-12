Stevens Capital Partners Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 376,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,279. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

