Stevens Capital Partners Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stevens Capital Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.