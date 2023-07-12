Stevens Capital Partners Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stevens Capital Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.25. 63,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $211.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

