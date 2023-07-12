Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$104.21 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 41.63%.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.79 and a 52-week high of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.25.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

