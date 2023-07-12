Stifel Nicolaus Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $56.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

BAX stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

