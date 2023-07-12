Stifel Nicolaus Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $56.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.
BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Baxter International Stock Up 0.8 %
BAX stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $67.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.