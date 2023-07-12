STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $49.40

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.40, but opened at $51.65. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 743,235 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.