STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $49.40

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.40, but opened at $51.65. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 743,235 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

