Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 12,293 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 3,326 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ INMD traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,420. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

