StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
