StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.42. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 81,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,372.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.