StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 1.1 %

SuperCom stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

