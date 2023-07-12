StockNews.com Lowers HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. HNI has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HNI will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

