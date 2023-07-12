StockNews.com Upgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

BB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.