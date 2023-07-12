StockNews.com Upgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to “Sell”

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 1,105,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,892. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

