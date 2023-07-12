STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.92 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, STP has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.92 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,613.60 or 1.00049977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0413243 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,350,472.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

