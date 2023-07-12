Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 81,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,179. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

