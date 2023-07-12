Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 925 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,678. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

