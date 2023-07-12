Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 5%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.90. 1,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Studio City International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Studio City International in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Studio City International in the first quarter valued at about $653,000.

About Studio City International

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.