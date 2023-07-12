Subra Suresh Sells 6,659 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

