Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $159,103.58

Substratum (SUB) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $159,103.58 and approximately $0.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033683 USD and is up 28.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

