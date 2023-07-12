Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,565 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 121,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 171,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,133. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

