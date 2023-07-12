Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,020 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,002.2% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 401,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 114,003 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PJAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,121 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

