Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NYSE DG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.00. 416,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.49. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.