Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,260 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.29. 889,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.