Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 186,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 209,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 323,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE STEW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

