Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 135,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

