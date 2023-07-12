Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 340,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 335,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sulliden Mining Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

