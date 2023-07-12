Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $211,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,551. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.47.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

