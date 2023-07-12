Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $459,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 21,311,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,591,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

