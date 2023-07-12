Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 60,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4,661.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.60. The company had a trading volume of 753,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,213. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

