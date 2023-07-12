Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. 8,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,625. The company has a market cap of $425.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

