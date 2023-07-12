Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,342 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after buying an additional 1,022,584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 577,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,256. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

