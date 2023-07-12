Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 145 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,233. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

