Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 4,811 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 5,347,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,132,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

