Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.98

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.98 and traded as high as $29.17. Surmodics shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 38,556 shares changing hands.

SRDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $423.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Surmodics by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

