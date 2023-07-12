sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $44.18 million and $2.95 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,243,456 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

