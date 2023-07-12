T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 7.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.14. 1,047,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,428. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

