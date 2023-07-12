Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.81

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 31497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

