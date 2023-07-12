Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.81

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 31497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
