Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TDY opened at $416.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.