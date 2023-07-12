Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.