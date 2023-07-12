TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading Down 4.1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.59. 78,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 140,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

