Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $189.99 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $189.99 million and approximately $29.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002497 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 318,903,368 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

